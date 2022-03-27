Former SDSU Baseball Coach Jim Dietz Passes Away

One of the most influential figures in the history of San Diego State's baseball program has passed away.

Jim Dietz was 83-years-old. According to the San Diego Union Tribune Dietz suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia.

The Oregon native led the Aztecs from 1972-2002. During that time he compiled 1,231 wins and led SDSU to eight NCAA Tournament appearances - including the program's first in 1979.

San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker released a statement Sunday on the passing of the legendary coach.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“On behalf of the Aztec Athletics, I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Dietz and send our condolences to his family. I was explaining to my daughter at the baseball game today who Coach Dietz was and all his accomplishments at SDSU after she saw his framed jersey at the stadium. Coach Dietz impact on our baseball program and so many young players lives will not soon be forgotten.”

Dietz coached a number of all-time greats, including Tony Gwynn, Bud Black, Travis Lee and Mark Grace.

In 2011Gwynn saw to it that his former coach had his No. 4 jersey retired. Eight years later Dietz was inducted into the San Diego State Hall of Fame.