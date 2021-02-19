Former Red Sox, Yankees Star Johnny Damon Arrested on DUI Charge

Former baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested early Friday morning in Florida on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest, court records show.

Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was also arrested by Windermere police, who'd pulled the couple over after noticing their SUV was weaving on the road about 1:23 a.m., officers said.

Mangan-Damon was charged with hitting an officer and resting arrest after they were pulled over, according to the records. Both allegedly didn't follow an officer's orders and together resisted as he tried taking Mangan-Damon into custody.

After they were handcuffed, an officer found Damon to be slurring his speech, with bloodshot and glassy eyes. He agreed to take a field sobriety test "because he was a 'big boy,'" an officer wrote in the documents.

Afterward, Damon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. After being taken to a county DUI testing facility, two breath tests found he had a blood alcohol level of 0.3 and 0.294, nearly four times the legal limit, according to the documents.

It wasn't immediately clear if Damon and Mangan-Damon had an attorney who could speak to their arrests.