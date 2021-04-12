Former Cal Guard Matt Bradley Picks Aztecs

San Diego State has landed another transfer guard with a knack for putting the ball in the hoop.

Former Cal top-scorer Matt Bradley announced on Twitter that he will continue his career with the Aztecs.

Bradley will have the option of playing two seasons at SDSU.

The San Bernardino native was a double-digit scorer all three of his seasons with the Golden Bears. In 22 games as a junior he averaged 18 points, earning him second team All-Pac-12 recognition. He put up 20 points or more 11 times in his final season at Cal.

The lefty-shooting guard is a career 40 percent three-point shooter, and knocked them down at a 47.2 percent clip as a freshman.

Bradley has a strong build at six-feet-four-inches and 220 pounds. According to 247Sports he was the seventh ranked player in the transfer portal.

Brian Dutcher has relied on transfer guards the last two seasons. During their historic 30-2 campaign two seasons ago Malachi Flynn (Washington State) and K.J. Feagin (Santa Clara) formed a potent starting backcourt. This past year the Aztecs landed Terrell Gomez, who averaged nearly 20 points the previous two seasons at Cal State Northridge. Trey Pulliam started at point guard in 2020-2021, his second season after joining SDSU from Navarro College.