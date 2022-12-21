Former Aztec Runningback Ronnie Hillman Is In Hospice With A Rare Cancer

Ronnie Hillman, an all-time great San Diego State running back, is in hospice care with a rare form of cancer.

Hillman's family has released a statement saying the 31-year-old was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. Renal Medullary carcinoma is a rare cancer of the kidney.

The Hillman family released a statement to TMZ saying Hillman has undergone treatment, but it has not been successful.

“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the family said, per TMZ. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God. We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”

Before being drafted to the NFL, Hillman played for San Diego State in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Hillman was a human highlight during his 2 seasons with the Aztecs, rushing for 3,243 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Hillman was the Broncos’ leading rusher on their Super Bowl 50 winning team in 2015, he started 10 out of 16 games and ran for 863 yards on 207 carries, seven of them touchdowns.

Hillman spent four seasons with Denver before spending the 2016 season with both the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers.

Hillman's former teammates began sharing the news of his declining health Tuesday.

“It’s not looking good. He has pneumonia, and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way,” former teammate Derek Wolfe said on Denver's 104.3 The Fan radio show.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

Lord please watch over my Aztec brother! My prayers will never stop big dawg! https://t.co/jLM2tPjIxo — Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) December 20, 2022

Fellow Aztec great Donnell Pumphrey tweeted "Lord please watch over my Aztec brother! My prayers will never stop big dawg."