FIFA

FIFA Expands 2026 World Cup to Record 104-Match Program

An additional 24 matches are set to be added to the 2026 World Cup FIFA said on Tuesday after its Congress in Kigali, Rwanda

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

FIFA is continuing to expand the 2026 World Cup.

The global soccer governing body is set to increase the size of the 2026 tournament in North America by creating a bigger group stage for the 48 teams with a 104-game schedule.

The new program -- still expected to consist of four teams per group -- will last approximately six weeks between June and July between 16 cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will now have an additional 24 games on top of the initial 80 games intended for the newly introduced 48-team tournament.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Teams that reach the knockout rounds must now play eight matches rather than seven to win the 2026 World Cup.

The decision was made after a “thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience," according to FIFA.

The expansion is projected to add to FIFA's record revenue of at least $11 billion by adding about 1.5 million more tickets.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

basketball 11 hours ago

PLNU's Basketball Season Ends in NCAA West Regional Final Despite Anderson's Heroics

San Diego State basketball Mar 12

March Madness: San Diego State Aztecs Into Big Dance As 5th Seed in South Region

The 2026 World Cup is set for Monday, June 8, through Friday, July 3.

This article tagged under:

FIFAsoccerWorld Cup
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us