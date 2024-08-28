WNBA

Fever's Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie 3-point record 

The previous mark was set in 2022

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

No. 22 just hit No. 86...and counting.

With a triple in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made history.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Clark became the new holder of the most WNBA triples made as a rookie, cashing in her 86th of the season.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The 22-year-old did so with a stepback jumper over star defender Dijonai Carrington early in the first period.

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, held the previous record with 85. That season, Howard shot 34.3% from deep on 7.3 attempts.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 23 hours ago

Cronenworth gets key hit as Padres rally past Cardinals 7-5 for 3rd straight win

San Diego Padres Aug 25

Late game drama at Petco Park as Jackson Merrill hits a walk-off home run

Clark still has about three weeks to go until the regular season concludes, so surpassing the 100 mark could soon be a reality. Nine games remain on Indiana's schedule.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Clark held a shooting percentage of 33.3% from long range on 8.5 attempts.

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us