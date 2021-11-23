Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Back-to-Back as All-MLB First Team Shortstop

For the second straight season Fernando Tatis Jr. was named the best shortstop in baseball.

On Tuesday when the All-MLB team dropped, the third-year Padres star showed up as the first team shortstop. It's a repeat honor for the 22 year old, who claimed that designation after the shortened 2020 season.

Tatis earned the recognition thanks largely to his performance at the plate. No one in the National League his more home runs than Tatis' 42. He was first in OPS among Major League shorstops, and his 25 stolen bases equaled the top spot.

Tatis placed second at his position with 97 RBI and third in runs scored.

The first time All-Star finished third in MVP voting last week and became one of two players under the age of 23 to win two Silver Slugger Awards.