2020 Tokyo Olympics

Female Athlete to Launch Olympic Torch Relay for 1st Time

The torch relay will course through Greece for a week before the flame is handed over to Tokyo organizing officials at a ceremony in Athens

NBCUniversal, Inc.

For the first time, a woman has been chosen to launch the torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in Greece.

Greece's Olympic committee said Thursday it has picked Rio de Janeiro shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the first torchbearer following the flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on March 12.

The carefully-choreographed ceremony is led by an actress posing as an ancient Greek priestess who lights the flame using a bowl-shaped mirror to focus the heat of the sun’s rays on her torch. She will then pass it on to Korakaki.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

LSU 19 hours ago

From Not Much to Something Big: Mission Hills Kicker Gets Late Offer From National Champ L.S.U.

Olympics 22 hours ago

Olympic Swimming: The Man Behind San Diego’s Resurgance

The torch relay will course through Greece for a week before the flame is handed over to Tokyo organizing officials at a ceremony in Athens. The last torchbearer will also be a woman — Greece's Katerina Stefanidi who won the pole vault gold medal in Rio.

Greece's national Olympic committee president Spyros Capralos said Korakaki's selection was a “historic” moment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2020 Tokyo OlympicsGreece
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us