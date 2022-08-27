College Football

Fans Get Free Beer at Nebraska-Northwestern Game Due to Credit Card Machine Issues

Aviva Stadium workers handed out free beer and food to fans who made the trip to Ireland

By Max Molski

Fans get free beer at Nebraska-Northwestern game due to credit card machine issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans at the Nebraska-Northwestern game in Ireland got way more than they bargained for on Saturday.

Credit card machines went down at Aviva Stadium, a venue that holds over 50,000 seats, in Dublin. Since the stadium does not accept cash and the credit card machines could not connect to Wi-Fi, concession workers were left to hand out food and drinks for free.

As you could imagine, spectators were more than eager to capitalize on the opportunity:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The entertainment didn’t stop for fans once they got to their seats, either:

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB 15 hours ago

Padres Bats Suddenly Show Up in Kansas City

Matt Araiza 21 hours ago

Photos Allege to Show Bruising Caused by Matt Araiza, SDSU Teammates' Gang Rape

More than 13,000 Americans crossed the pond for the matchup, according to John Anthony, who helped facilitate the contracts for the Big Ten game.

Along with free concessions, the fans were treated to plenty of excitement on the field. Northwestern took a 17-14 lead into halftime.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College FootballNebraskanorthwestern
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us