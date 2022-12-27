Fans Commend J.J. Watt on Twitter Upon Retirement Announcement

Fans commend J.J. Watt upon retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement via Twitter, saying “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” in reference to his son.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

It’s safe to say fans are melancholic hearing about Watt’s plan to step away from the league:

NOOOOO JJ WATT — Chris #FlyEaglesFly (13-1) (@Mob_Reset) December 27, 2022

Ngl, JJ Watt retiring actually got me sad man — Eric (@PointGods) December 27, 2022

JJ watt retiring 🥺 all the superstars that motivated me when I played ball retiring — Rakeem (@rmera10) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt really said “let me ruin everyone’s day real quick” — Jon B (@jonathanbarrow_) December 27, 2022

Dude JJ Watt is one of my favorite NFL players ever and seeing him retire is making me sad. What a career! — Isaac (@philly_isaac) December 27, 2022

But above all, NFL fans appreciate the amazing career run the defensive end had. Here’s what they have to say about Watt’s departure:

Congratulations on an amazing career on and off the field, JJ Watt. Enjoy your retirement. — Brendan Wilhide (@BrendanWilhide) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt has the most 20+ sack seasons in NFL history.



His 2014 season was incredible. He had 20.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, 80-yard pick-six, 4 forced fumbles on defense and caught 3 passes for 3 TDs on offense.



One of the best to ever do it.pic.twitter.com/T2VNvRv65C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt announcing his retirement after this year. Love that his son got a chance to be there and JJ can always have that memory. https://t.co/DMidNF8I0p — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt, a future hall-of-famer who raised more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief while he played for the Houston Texans, announced that he’s retiring from the NFL at the end of this season: https://t.co/F1kqQ8XURI — David Lippman CBS19 (@david_lippman) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt is definitely a first ballot HOF — JustAGuy (@JussKB5) December 27, 2022

Congratulations to JJ Watt and his family. He’s earned it. https://t.co/1uLfWAoMk8 — Phil Robinson III (@PhilRobinsonIII) December 27, 2022

Congrats JJ!



One of the best people in the NFL. https://t.co/AZCvghMYEP — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 27, 2022

Fans are showing their appreciate for Watt’s career and impact on the league and franchise:

I feel lucky to have been able to watch JJ’s passion and professionalism up close for two seasons. Truly a privilege I have not taken for granted. Definition of a football player through-and-through! Congrats JJ and can’t wait to watch the final two games! https://t.co/ZNaQcnJiWm — Tim DeLaney (@tdelaneyaz) December 27, 2022

I’ll never forget the stadium shaking in Houston being at the first ever playoff game when @JJWatt got that pick 6

Thank you JJ 🫡 — Josh Varela (@iAmJoshV) December 27, 2022

Wouldn’t love football and the #Texans as much as I do if it wasn’t for JJ Watt 🙏



Retire where it all began? 👀 https://t.co/AQor2IRtdN — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) December 27, 2022

The 33-year-old Wisconsin native has been a staple for the Cardinals since 2021 after spending 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. Watt was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

During his career in the NFL, the defensive end earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2012, 2014, 2015) and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2017). He is a five-time First-Team All-Pro (2012-2015, 2018) and two-time Second-Team All-Pro (2014, 2018), as well as five-time Pro Bowler (2012-2015, 2018) and a two-time NFL sacks leader (2012, 2015).