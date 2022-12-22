Ex-Padre Wil Myers Signs One-Year Deal With Reds

Wil Myers has officially departed San Diego.

The longtime Padres first baseman/outfielder signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The deal is worth $7.5 million guaranteed and can rise to $9.5 million based on playing time or if he's traded, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The contract also has a mutual option for the 2024 season.

Reds manager Nick Krall told reporters that Myers, who's logged over 100 career games at first base and all three outfield spots, will primarily be used as a right fielder.

Myers, 32, came over to San Diego from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 as part of a three-team trade. The 2012 AL Rookie of the Year made his first and only All-Star Game in 2016 when he hit 28 homers and drove in 94 runs.

After his All-Star campaign, the Padres rewarded Myers with a six-year, $83 million extension, which at the time was the richest deal in franchise history. The deal contained a $20 million club option with a $1 million buyout for the 2023 season that San Diego chose to decline, making Myers a free agent.

Myers is coming off a down season at the plate, as he hit .261/.315/.398 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He was also limited to just 77 games due to a knee injury.

Myers leaves San Diego after 888 appearances over eight seasons, hitting .254/.330/.451 with 134 home runs and 433 RBIs. He's in the top 10 in several all-time Padres stat categories, including sixth in home runs, seventh in RBIs, eighth in doubles (171), eighth in runs scored (435) and eighth in games played.