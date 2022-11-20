Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.

The veteran return man shared the record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington, who each recorded eight kickoff return touchdowns during their career.

Patterson played for two seasons in Chicago between 2019-20. During those two seasons, he was selected to both season's Pro-Bowl teams and All-Pro for special teams.

He truly is the kickoff return king.

Over his career, Patterson has a little over 7,600 career kick return yards to go along with his nine career touchdowns. His average kick return is 29.4 yards.

With the Bears, he led the league in each of the seasons he played in kick return yards with 825 and 1,017 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. He ran for a kick return touchdown in each season and took his longest return back for 104 yards.

The Falcons signed Patterson in April of 2021.

