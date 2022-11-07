‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing

NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich.
After a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season, the Colts announced the now-former coach’s departure on Monday.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their opinions about the Colts’ decision, mentioning that the bad Indianapolis start of the season is due to organizational failure:
Some think the Colts never recovered from the loss of quarterback Andrew Luck, who retired in August 2019:
Others blame the franchise’s failures on the fact that Reich was given seven different starting quarterbacks in the matter of five seasons:
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that former center Jeff Saturday will step in as the team’s interim head coach.
Fans are surprised, to say the least:
After nine weeks in the regular season, Indianapolis sits in last place in points per game (14.7) and offensive DVOA (-29.4%). The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 10.