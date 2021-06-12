Euro Soccer Match Suspended After Denmark's Christian Eriksen Collapses

The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Eriksen was about to receive the ball from a teammate's throw-in when he appeared to stumble forward and collapse facedown on the field. Teammates frantically gestured toward the sideline for medical staff members and then gathered around the star player as he was being treated.

Eriksen was eventually carried off on a stretcher to an ovation with his teammates walking next to the stretcher. A photo appeared to show Eriksen, on a stretcher, holding his head up with his hand on his forehead.

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

The Euro soccer tournament began Friday. Saturday marked the first full day of matches in the group stage.

UEFA released a statement, saying Eriksen was hospitalized and that his condition has been stabilized.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET," UEFA said in a tweet. "The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."