ESPN Announces ‘The Captain' Docuseries About Yankees Star Derek Jeter

Jeter Documentary: How Much Will Series Focus on Nomar, A-Rod? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mr. November is returning to your television screens yet again.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

ESPN Films announced a six-part documentary series to tell the story of famed New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

ESPN Films announces a multi-part documentary series on Derek Jeter



Executive produced by @MandalaySM, Spike Lee & Excel Media with Randy Wilkins directing



'The Captain' premieres in 2022



More: https://t.co/C5l863DqLh | #DisneyUpfront pic.twitter.com/p0llKPicVv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 18, 2021

🚨 Derek Jeter documentary 🚨



Coming in 2022 on @ESPN, “The Captain,” a 6-part doc on from the producers of The Last Dance and directed by @pamsson. pic.twitter.com/x25riHIpw2 — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2021

The docuseries is executive-produced by Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media (producers of "The Last Dance"), Excel Sports Management’s media arm Excel Media, and Connor Schell, in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball. "The Captain" will be directed by Emmy winner Randy Wilkins, and will premiere on ESPN and ESPN+ in 2022.

ESPN detailed that the series will explore Jeter's career in New York "as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

Jeter, current CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 25, 2021.