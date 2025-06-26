MLS

Escondido's Milan Iloski makes MLS history with 4 goals in 1 game as SDFC moves into 1st place

San Diego won against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC by the final score of 5-3.

By Todd Strain

Milan Iloski, the Escondido native, scored four goals Wednesday night in San Diego FC's win in Vancouver.

Iloski made his first Major League Soccer start Wednesday night for SDFC and kept making history. He became the first SDFC player to have a hat trick in a game, scoring three goals in the first half. It also set an MLS record for fastest hat trick in history.

When he added a fourth goal shortly after halftime, Iloski became the first SDFC player to score four goals in a game. More amazing, his four goals came in a 12-minute stretch of game action, so he scored four goals in 12 minutes of play.

With goals in the 35th, 37th, 44th, and 47th minutes, Iloski became just the 20th player in MLS history to score four goals in a match.

San Diego won by the final score of 5-3.

Entering the match, these were the top two teams in the MLS Western Conference. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC were in first place, while SDFC was in second place. After Wednesday's result, SDFC is now at the top of the standings.

SDFC's next game is Saturday at Dallas.

