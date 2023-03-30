Eight ballpark bites we’re looking forward to on 2023 MLB Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s 2023 MLB Opening Day and stadiums around the country are serving way more than just strikeouts and home runs.

Whether it be a massive, we mean absolutely gigantic sub at LoanDepot Park or a refreshing yet iconic slushie at RingCentral Coliseum, the league and its stadiums are satisfying fans' tastebuds all season long.

With opening day underway, let’s take a look at eight ballpark bites we’re looking forward to:

New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium - 99 Burger

The Yankees and Legends Hospitality held a tasting today of items from the 2023 Yankee Stadium dining & concessions lineup! @MarcusCooks, @ChefGreeny, @petronifoods and Legends Chefs Matt Gibson, Nicholas Karoly, and Derrick Murphy shared some delicious ballpark food 😋👏 pic.twitter.com/D0vKgAmFue — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 22, 2023

Want a bite of No. 99? Now, here’s your chance. Inspired by Yankee slugger Aaron Judge, the beefy, juicy burger is exclusively sold in Section 223. To be exact, it is made with two 4-ounce Wagyu beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, secret sauce, a brioche bun and dill pickles (lettuce and tomato upon request). But you better act quickly as only 99 of these delicious bites will be sold at each game. The burger sells for, you guessed it, $19.99.

Chicago White Sox

Guaranteed Rate Field - The Champagne of Dogs

🚨 NEW FOOD ALERT 🚨



The White Sox are excited to announce new food & beverage options at the ballpark for the 2023 season: — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 22, 2023

Available exclusively at the Miller High Life Sky Lounge, this half-pound Vienna Beef footlong on a brioche bun topped with champagne Vidalia relish and Habanero mustard is guaranteed to take your tastebuds on a roller coaster.

Oakland A’s

RingCentral Coliseum - Strawberry Churro Shortcake Parfait & Swingin' A's Slushie Margarita

Was going to make a nacho pun, but it would have been too cheesy. #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/TEswioT4ob — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 23, 2017

Do not sleep on this sweet delight exclusively available at Oakland StrEATS at Section 232. The strawberry shortcake parfait is topped with a cinnamon churro and whipped Abuelita.

It does not stop there, however, as the A's want to quench your thirst, as well. The Swingin' A's Slushie Margarita is made with Don Julio tequila, in honor of the Oakland baseball team that dominated the AL between 1970 and 1975. This refreshing treat is located at the Don Julio Bar in Section 126 and is available for adults over the age of 21.

San Francisco Giants

Oracle Park - Crab Fries

Seafood and fried deliciousness have come together in a satisfying collaboration. Located at Murph’s Pub in Section 122 and The Cove in the Blue Shield Club Lounge, fans can munch on these Old Bay-seasoned waffle fries topped with Dungeness crab, slathered in garlic lemon aioli and sprinkled with fresh chives.

Miami Marlins

LoanDepot Park- Cubano Gignate

Bring your appetite this Thursday.



The cubano gigante makes her big league debut for #OpeningDay: https://t.co/5rOTQv6054 pic.twitter.com/LJJLAvyF70 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 27, 2023

You might want to fast for 24 hours before this one. For $50, the Cubano Gigante is 34 inches and 2.5 pounds of deliciousness. The mega sandwich, designed for 4-8 people, is loaded with a 12-hour in-house roasted pork, marinated in a homemade mojo and stuffed with ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, pickles and special sauce.

Boston Red Sox

Fenway Park - Grande Nach & Lavender Lemon Drop

NEW LAVENDER LEMON DROP at @RedSox: Lavender Syrup, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice + Ketel One Citroen Vodka (Cred: @AramarkSports) [Dell Technologies Club, Ford Clubhouse, Royal Rooters Club + State Street Pavilion] pic.twitter.com/sbZpOTk59A — Kari Steele (@KariVanHorn) March 29, 2023

Bring out the Grande Nacho! This savory treat, available in various locations, features Tostitos chips topped with beef, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocados. But get this – it is served in a Red Sox helmet!

Feeling thirsty? Fenway Park has you covered with its Lavender Lemon Drop – made with Ketel One Citroen Vodka, triple sec, lemon juice and lavender syrup for adults over the age of 21.

Philadelphia Phillies

Citizens Bank Park - "Uncle Charlie" Cheesesteak

New cheesesteak at Section 109. Guess what they’re calling it? pic.twitter.com/vkihbyOyU7 — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) March 29, 2023

This hearty meal inspired by Charlie Manuel -- the manager who led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series crown -- will have you very satisfied. Located in Section 109, the sandwich will use freshly baked Liscio’s Bakery seeded roll served with Herr’s kettle chips

San Diego Padres

Petco Park - Mexican Street Corn

Some of the new food items at Petco Park this season 👀😋 pic.twitter.com/5e9C1kWj6g — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 28, 2023

You wouldn’t want this Mexican-inspired treat anywhere else besides San Diego – 20 miles from Mexico’s border. Located on the Main Concourse, fans have the choice of how they would like to enjoy the authentic dish. The original is served with Fuego sauce, lime crema, Cotija cheese, Tajin and cilantro while the second version, elote especial, is made in the classic style with the addition of Tajin Pop Rocks and chicharron-crusted carnitas stuffed jalapeno popper.