Draymond Green's Post-Jordan Poole Altercation Timeline Revealed

Kerr, Myers reveal Draymond timeline after Poole incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s practice incident on Wednesday.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers provided some transparency the next day.

After Golden State’s practice Thursday, Myers told reporters that Green was in the building earlier that morning and apologized to both Poole and the team for his physical altercation with the young guard.

Green then left and didn't practice with the team, Myers said.

Bob Myers says Draymond apologized to the Warriors this morning and left the facility before practice pic.twitter.com/y8U0JU4gZK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

“Space is good,” Myers said of Green’s absence from the facility on Thursday. “... I’m not going to get too much more into more than he was here, he didn’t practice.”

Myers didn’t divulge whether or not Green would practice with the Warriors on Friday and instead deferred the question to Kerr. However, the GM did say he doesn’t expect Green to miss any games as part of any forthcoming discipline for the fight.

Kerr revealed Green will not, in fact, practice with the team on Friday but will rejoin the Warriors on Saturday ahead of their Sunday night preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

“I expect [Draymond] to return on Saturday and get back at it” — Kerr pic.twitter.com/bMktcrI87Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

“He won’t be here tomorrow, and I expect him to return on Saturday and get back at it,” Kerr said.

Green’s teammate and fellow core member Steph Curry believes a couple of days away will do the veteran forward and the rest of the team some good.

“Everything is important,” Curry said Thursday. “How we handle the situation is important. How Draymond responds to the space that he needs to come back with the right frame of mind on doing the work, coming with the right energy, making it about the team. All those things are important.”

There’s no denying Golden State benefits from Green’s fiery personality, though it’s clear things got out of hand Wednesday.

But when Green returns to practice Saturday, Dub Nation certainly hopes the Warriors can put the entire incident behind them and move forward as a team.

