NBA Rumors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole in Altercation at Warriors Practice

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Dubs practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Draymond Green reportedly could be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, that there was a "heated" interaction when Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to quickly be separated.
According to The Athletic, the Warriors immediately stopped practice following the incident and internal discipline could be imminent.
Wednesday isn't the first time that Green and Poole were involved in an incident. In a Nov. 10 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green was engaged in a verbal altercation with Poole on the Warriors bench before the two eventually hashed it out after the game.
Shortly after news broke of Wednesday's incident, KRON4's Jason Dumas reported seeing Poole seemingly in good spirits while getting shots up and laughing with teammates Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones.
It remains to be seen what internal discipline will follow, but the situation certainly appears more serious than the "bickerments" that Klay Thompson described following the initial incident between Poole and Green last season.
This story will be updated ...