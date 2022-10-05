NBA Rumors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole in Altercation at Warriors Practice

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Dubs practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green reportedly could be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, that there was a "heated" interaction when Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to quickly be separated.

According to The Athletic, the Warriors immediately stopped practice following the incident and internal discipline could be imminent.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wednesday isn't the first time that Green and Poole were involved in an incident. In a Nov. 10 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green was engaged in a verbal altercation with Poole on the Warriors bench before the two eventually hashed it out after the game.

Shortly after news broke of Wednesday's incident, KRON4's Jason Dumas reported seeing Poole seemingly in good spirits while getting shots up and laughing with teammates Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.



I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

It remains to be seen what internal discipline will follow, but the situation certainly appears more serious than the "bickerments" that Klay Thompson described following the initial incident between Poole and Green last season.

This story will be updated ...