Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Shows Warriors Stars' Altercation

Leaked Dray-JP video shows what happened in practice altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After plenty of speculation as to what happened on the Warriors' practice court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, there is now video of the incident.

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the outlet Friday morning shows the Wednesday altercation in its entirety.

In the video, Green and Poole appear to exchange words from a distance before Green walks over to Poole and goes chest to chest with the young guard.

Poole shoves Green away with two hands, then the Warriors veteran punches Poole in the face, sending him to the ground.

The pair is immediately surrounded by teammates and staff, who break up the fight.

After news of the incident was first reported by The Athletic on Wednesday night, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and point guard Steph Curry addressed the media after Thursday's practice.

Green did not practice with the team on Thursday but apologized to Poole and the team that morning. Green will not practice on Friday, Kerr said, and will return to practice on Saturday. Myers told reporters that any discipline for the 32-year-old's actions would be handled by the Warriors "internally."

It remains unclear what that punishment will include, but Myers said he doesn't expect Green to miss any games for the altercation.