Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time.

Chubb agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.

The 26-year-old Chubb was acquired Tuesday at the NFL’s trade deadline from the Denver Broncos in a trade that had Miami sending its first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.

Miami also received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

In his fifth season in the NFL, Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season and two forced fumbles. For his career, he has 26 total sacks that included 12 during his rookie season in 2018. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.