Dodgers Starter Walker Buehler to Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without one of their marquee starting pitchers for the rest of the 2022 MLB campaign.

The team announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery. Dr. Neil ElAttrache will perform the procedure on Aug. 23.

Buehler made 12 starts in 2022, compiling a 6-3 record with a 4.02 ERA. He has not pitched since June 10 after suffering a Grade 2 flexor strain in his throwing elbow. Less than a week after sustaining that injury, he underwent a procedure to remove a bone spur from the same elbow.

Buehler has two All-Star appearances on his resume. The second of those two nods came in 2021, where he finished the season with a 16-4 record and 2.47 ERA across an MLB-leading 33 starts.

The Dodgers (79-34) have a five-game lead over the New York Mets for the best record in the National League. Starting pitching has been a major factor in that success, and it goes well beyond Buehler. Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias and Tyler Anderson all rank in the top 13 in the majors for ERA, and that’s before getting to Clayton Kershaw.