Dodgers Rally Late To Beat Padres, Take 2 of 3 From Their National League West Rivals

A late afternoon start, turned into a fast start for the Padres offense.

A unique 4pm game time due to a national television broadcast, provided a great start for Padre batters, as Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts all hit 1st inning doubles to stake the home team to a 2-0 lead.

The early runs against Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias were a welcome sight for Padres fans. Entering play Sunday, Urias was 6-1with a 2.19 era in his career against the Padres, including a 3-0 record with a sub 2.0 era last season.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Joe Musgrove, making his first home start of the season, pitched marvelous early. Musgrove didn't allow a hit until the 5th inning. Then in the 6th inning, the Dodgers scored their first run thanks to an error by left fielder Juan Soto, who dropped a fly ball in the left field corner which allowed Freddie Freeman to end up on second base. Wil Smith followed with an RBI double and Musgrove's outing was done, his final stat line was 5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned runs, 3 hits and 5 strikeouts.

Padre relievers Tim Hill and Steve Wilson came on in relief and got the Padres out of a bases loaded jam to carry a 2-1 lead into the 7th inning.

Nick Martinez followed with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, then Josh Hader looking to close out the game out for his 12th save of the season. However, with 2-outs Mookie Betts hit a solo home run to left field tying the game at 2. It was Hader's first blown save of the season and the first run he's allowed since April 11th.

In the 10th inning, Michael Busch singled in Freeman giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. James Outman followed with a 2-run homer for a 5-2 advantage.

The Padres are idle Monday, before starting a 3-game series Tuesday in Minnesota against the Twins.

Following that series, the Padres fly to Los Angeles for another 3-game series against the Dodgers. After that, the National League West rivals won't play each other until August.