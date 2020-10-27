Justin Turner

Dodgers' Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID, Pulled From World Series Game

He was mysteriously lifted in the middle of Game 6 before MLB confirmed the test

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from the World Series-clinching game Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reports.

Turner was mysteriously taken out of the game in the seventh inning and wasn't on the diamond at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Shortly after the final out, it was revealed that the 35-year-old Southern California native Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

baseball 2 hours ago

Best Betts: Dodgers Win 1st World Series Title Since 1988

Aztecs Oct 26

Orlando Event Off for Aztecs as Schedule Shuffle Continues

Turner took to Twitter after the game and told fans he was feeling OK.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner wrote. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Justin TurnerMLBLos Angeles DodgersWorld Series
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us