Dodgers hit pair of homers, take series from Padres

Two big swings and a lackluster showing from the Padres' lineup added up to a 5-2 loss to the Dodgers Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Conforto got the Dodgers even in the fifth with a solo homer off of Randy Vasquez.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Los Angeles took their first lead of the day in the sixth. Teoscar Hernandez faced Adrian Morejon with two aboard and lifted a towering blast to center field, giving the Dodgers a sudden 4-1 cushion.

San Diego got within two in the sixth on a Gavin Sheets sacrifice fly. They loaded the bases in the seventh, but Luis Arraez popped out to first and Manny Machado grounded out to shortstop - triggering a swell of cheers from the visitors' fans.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Padres loaded the bases in the second inning as well, but only got one run out of it on a Martin Maldonado walk. They mustered just four hits and left seven on base.

Will Smith added to the Dodgers' advantage with an RBI single in the 9th.

San Diego's top three hitters - Fernando Tatis Jr, Arraez and Machado - combined to go 0-for-10.

Conforto's home run was the only damage allowed by Vasquez over 4.2 innings. The 26-year-old righty surrendered just two hits and a walk, striking out four. His ERA now stands at 3.57.

The Padres and Dodgers meet again in Los Angeles beginning Monday. It will be the second leg of a road trip for the Padres, who head to Arizona for their first meeting of the year with the Diamondbacks.