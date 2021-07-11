Djokovic Wins Wimbledon Title, Ties Record for Most Grand Slams

By Fallon Oeser

Djokovic beats Berrettini at Wimbledon for 20th Slam originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam title. The win ties him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam wins.

Djokovic dropped the first set in a tiebreak, but then regained control to finish the match in four sets. The final score was 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

This is Djokovic’s third Grand Slam win this year after winning the Australian Open and the French Open previously. Djokovic also becomes the third active player to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year, and if he continues his dominance on the court this year, he could become the first man to win a Golden Slam if he wins Olympic gold and the US Open.

