DeMarcus Cousin Gets Two Technical Fouls, Ejected in Game 1 Against Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins had a productive ten minutes for the Denver Nuggets in their Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night -- seven points, two rebounds and two assists. However, two technical fouls effectively ended his night.

With ten and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Denver down 92-76, Cousins stood near the free throw line guarding Warriors forward Andre Iguodala. He turned back and appeared to point to the baseline referee, who promptly called him for a technical foul. In the ensuing moments, Cousins looked on in disbelief and seemed to argue the call before receiving a second technical, resulting in his ejection.

Cousins had 13 technical fouls during the regular season. This marks the first two of the 2022 playoffs. In his 14 seasons in the NBA, he’s earned a reputation as one of league’s leaders of technical fouls. Per ESPN, he has 143 technicals in his regular-season career.

Golden State took a 1-0 advantage on the series with a 123-107 win over Denver. The teams will return to Chase Center on Monday for Game 2.