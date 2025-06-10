Deion Sanders misses Colorado football camps amid unspecified health issues

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has not attended the summer football camps due to an unspecified health issue.

His son, Deion Sanders Jr., said in a YouTube livestream on Sunday that his dad was resting at their home in Canyon, Texas, and “feeling well,” USA Today reported.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” he said in the video.

He suggested that it’s unclear when they plan on traveling to Boulder, where the football camps kicked off June 3.

“I’m waiting until my dad leaves,” he said. “When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”

The university declined to comment on Tuesday.

The former NFL great also canceled a speaking engagement Sunday for the Foundation for Sickle Cell Research. The organizers said that "due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change," Sanders could no longer attend and would not be the keynote speaker. Earvin “Magic” Johnson was announced as the new keynote speaker, the foundation said in a post on X.

Sanders addressed his health while on a podcast hosted by former NFL star Asante Samuel that was streamed live on May 30.

Samuel concluded the interview by saying, "I hope you're feeling better."

Sanders responded by saying, "What I'm dealing with right now is at a whole other level. You know what, honestly, I've done no media, I've done nothing ... I've lost, like, 14 pounds."

Sanders, 57, has been open in the past about his health challenges. He had two toes amputated stemming from complications from a routine surgery, and in 2023, he underwent a nine-hour surgery on his foot.

