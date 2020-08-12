Davies Sharp, Bats Silent in Shutout Loss to L.A.

Tony Gonsolin and five relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, Justin Turner hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 6-0 on Wednesday night to avoid losing three in a row for the first time since last August.

Gonsolin was recalled before the game to make his second start of the season. He gave up three hits over 4 2/3 innings, struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. was hitless in four at-bats, including a strikeout that snapped his nine-game hitting streak.

The Padres loaded the bases in the ninth when Scott Alexander couldn't get anyone out. Tommy Pham reached on an infield single to third, pinch-hitter Ty France walked and Wil Myers singled to load the bases.

Kenley Jansen came in and retired the next three batters, including two on strikeouts, to close out the Dodgers' second shutout of the shortened season.

The Padres saw their season-high three-game winning streak end. They had at least one homer in each of their five previous games against the Dodgers this season.

San Diego had the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth and Brusdar Graterol stuck out Manny Machado to end the inning. The Padres had the same situation in the seventh, but Eric Hosmer grounded out to second for the third out.

Zach Davies (2-2) took the loss, allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked two.

“First and foremost was getting deep into the ballgame, being able to get through six, seven innings and give the bullpen a rest,” Davies said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull the ‘W’ out, but we’ve got Game 4 tomorrow.”

Cody Bellinger, who was hitting .167 coming in, hit a ground-rule double in the eighth for just his seventh RBI of the season. Earlier, he grounded into an inning-ending double play for the third time in two games. Turner followed with his shot to right field that made it 6-0.

Edwin Ríos singled in a run and Austin Barnes’ fielder’s choice safety squeeze bunt to first base led to another that gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

In Thursday's series finale Chris Paddack will take the mound for the Padres, who have a chance to leave Los Angeles with three wins in four nights.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.