With less than two months to go until the U.S. Open's return to Torrey Pines, the USGA welcomed media members to the South course to preview the event.

After hearing from USGA representatives, and making their way through the site of Tiger Woods' infamous 2008 victory NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Todd Strain shared their thoughts on the course. How is it playing? How will that change in the coming months? What's the USGA's approach to course setup? The guys discuss those topics and more.