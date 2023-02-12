Continuing His Remarkable Recovery, Damar Hamlin Makes Super Bowl Appearance

Damar Hamlin stepped back onto the football field on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills safety made an appearance at the Super Bowl prior to the start of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

Damar Hamlin is honored before today's game along with first responders and medical professionals from the @BuffaloBills, @Bengals and University of Cincinnati Medical Center 💙🧡



Damar Hamlin is honored before today's game along with first responders and medical professionals from the @BuffaloBills, @Bengals and University of Cincinnati Medical Center 💙🧡

The 24-year-old Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a collision during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan 2. He had to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to a local hospital. His appearance at the Super Bowl was the latest sign of his remarkable recovery.

During the pregame ceremony, the NFL honored the training and medical staffs for the Bills and Bengals who helped save Hamlin's life with their immediate response, along with the staff of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The PA address announcer then welcomed Hamlin.

"Also joining us tonight, a special guest here to share his appreciation," the announcer said. "Ladies and gentlemen, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin."

Hamlin then joined the medical staffs on the field and flashed his trademark heart symbol to the crowd.

Hamlin also made an appearances at the "NFL Honors" ceremony on Thursday.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said Thursday. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

Three days after Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, doctors from the University of Cincinnati detailed Hamlin’s tremendous strides in recovery and how close he was to having a different outcome.