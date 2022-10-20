Dalvin Cook, Bigfoot sit courtside at Timberwolves season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New York Knicks have Spike Lee, the Brooklyn Nets have Jay Z and the Los Angeles Lakers have Jack Nicholson. The Minnesota Timberwolves have … Dalvin Cook and Bigfoot?

The Minnesota Vikings running back was spotted enjoying his bye week supporting the Timberwolves in their season-opening, 115-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. However, both Cook and the Timberwolves were overshadowed at times by a fellow celebrity courtside appearance from Bigfoot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook watched the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 at Target Center on Wednesday night. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/APSkaJzNgi — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) October 20, 2022

It’s unclear whether or not Cook knew the furry spectator, but the two did pose for a few pictures. Based on Cook’s Instagram story, he seemed particularly amused by Bigfoot’s take on the Heisman pose.

Of course, it helps that the home team gave them something to cheer for.

The Timberwolves opened their season on a high note, featuring a revamped lineup headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns and the new addition of Rudy Gobert. The Thunder, who trailed by as much as 16, kept things interesting throughout the second half, but the Timberwolves eventually prevailed.

Cook is in his sixth season with the Vikings. He’s earned three Pro Bowl nods and his 450 rushing yards this season is currently good for sixth in the league.

The Vikings have emerged as a bit of a darling this season, leading the NFC North comfortably with a 5-1 record. They’re one of four teams off this week before gearing up to host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 30.