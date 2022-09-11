Twitter reacts to Prescott injury with Jimmy G trade speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers opted to keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they did so with perhaps the intention of a trade surfacing in the middle of the 2022 NFL season.

Garoppolo is proven in the league, taking the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. As a result, any team that sees their starting quarterback go down could give San Francisco a call.

After Week 1, it didn't take long for the trade speculation to begin for the 30-year-old, with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustaining an injury in the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

USA Today's Jori Epstein was first to report the news of Prescott's surgery, and Twitter wasted no time connecting Garoppolo to the Cowboys.

Jerry says Dak will be out “several weeks” due to injury above thumb back behind joint. A “tremendously disappointing” 19-3 loss to Buccaneers. “Real disappointed before Dak’s injury,” Jerry says, “and certainly disappointed after it.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 12, 2022

Jimmy G to Dallas in 3…2… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 12, 2022

Should the Cowboys be thinking about Jimmy Garoppolo? 🤔 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2022

How many weeks would Dak need to miss for Jimmy G to make sense in Dallas? Would have to be 8-10 weeks at least imo. Will take a couple weeks to get ready and you’re not trading a Day 2 pick unless you think it will save your season. — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) September 12, 2022

Jimmy G hearing that Dak is hurt pic.twitter.com/AROVQmAQDu — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 12, 2022

Dak’s out for weeks if not longer because he’s a bleeder! Jimmy G trade may be the route to go Jerry! 🤷‍♂️ — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) September 12, 2022

is Jimmy G gonna risk an injury and future earnings behind that terrible offensive line in Dallas?



With no weapons? I'd sooner wait for Lance to get benched than replace injured Dak — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 12, 2022

Just me or Jimmy G seem tailor made to wear the Star on his helmet while Dak can’t play? 🤔



Dude just seems like a Cowboys QB no? — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) September 12, 2022

Whether or not the Cowboys will want to part with any assets in a possible trade for Garoppolo remains to be seen. Although, it could be their only option to remain in contention this season.

If Dallas chooses not to land the 49ers' quarterback, their season might be over after Week 1.