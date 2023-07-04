Cronenworth and Bogaerts Chase Ohtani, Musgrove Sharp in 8-5 Win

Jake Cronenworth knows a little something about being a two-way talent. The Padres infielder also pitched during his college career at Michigan. Now a full-time position player, the fourth year Padre is getting an up close look at baseball's two-way unicorn, and on Tuesday he puncuated a disappointing afternoon for Shohei Ohtani at Petco Park.

Xander Bogaerts parked a two-run homer in the left field stands in the sixth inning, and on the very next pitch Cronenworth lifted his eighth home run of the year to right center field. Ohtani left with a right middle finger blister after surrendering the back-to-back homers.

The three-run eruption gave the Padres a 5-1 lead, on their way to a 8-5 win.

For Cronenworth the solo blast was his third extra-base hit off the 2021 American League MVP. He doubled in the second inning, then plated two runs on another two-bagger in the fourth. Cronenworth's big game followed an impressive performance Monday, which featured a pair of hits and three RBIs.

Bogaerts drove in another run in the seventh, capping a two-hit three RBI day - which followed a three-hit three RBI outing Monday.

Manny Machado added three hits and an RBI. Juan Soto struck out twice against Ohtani, but finished his day with a hit while also driving in a run.

Joe Musgrove outdueled Ohtani, keeping the Angels mostly in check for seven innings. The only run he allowed came on a solo shot from former Padre Hunter Renfroe. Musgrove gave up just three hits while striking out 11.

Newly recalled reliever Jose Castillo struggled in the ninth, getting charged with four runs - two of which came across on walks issued by Josh Hader, who ultimately secured the victory.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 for the second straight game. Meanwhile Anthony Rendon exited after fouling a pitch off his knee. Earlier in the day Mike Trout went to the Injured List with a broken hamate bone, which he suffered in Monday's loss to the Padres.