Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit

Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit

The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

No, not Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The @dallascowboys signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton on Monday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 12, 2022

Hilton, 32, spent all of his previous 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 631 receptions for 9,631 yards and 53 touchdowns over 143 games. He's reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark five times. The 2012 third-round pick most recently appeared in 10 games with Indy last season, catching 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hilton signing comes just a week after the Cowboys hosted Odell Beckham Jr. for a free-agent visit. Dallas was one of three teams that met with Beckham Jr., along with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. The Cowboys, however, reportedly were concerned about the three-time Pro Bowler's recovery from a torn ACL and whether he'd be able to play before mid-January.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said as recently as Sunday that Dallas hadn't moved on from Beckham Jr. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Cowboys made a move for Hilton because he can play right away. She added that Dallas hasn't completely moved on from Beckham Jr., with the two sides still in communication.

League source on if the #Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton definitely means they've shut down talks with Odell Beckham Jr: "not clearly moved on from Odell."



When asked for thoughts on why Dallas proceeded with Hilton--given the above answer--was told bc Hilton can play "right now." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 12, 2022

At the moment I'm told, #Cowboys feel unsure of how long the tail-end of Odell Beckham Jr's current rehab will specifically take, thus the T.Y. Hilton move today. Was also just told-as of this tweet-Jerry Jones & Odell Beckham's camp are "still talking." Talks are "ongoing." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 12, 2022

Hilton is in line to debut for the 10-3 Cowboys against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.