Cowboys' Jerry Jones Is Talking Crazy on the Radio Before Week 1

Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future.

Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general manager is preparing for Week 1 by talking crazy on the radio.

Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show Tuesday, and he unspooled an absolutely baffling string of words that I need some help with.

Here's how the interaction went down Tuesday morning:

"HOST: Jerry, I know you're very optimistic by nature. Is your optimism for this year the same as it is every year?

"JONES: Well, let me just address the first way you stated the question without any issue on it. I have to believe 1 and 1 is 3. I can't operate where 1 and 1 is 2. We all know it is, physically, but the 3 is where you have to go. Now you have to have optimism to operate out in that world, and commit, and do things when you've got to count on 1 and 1 being 3. I'm not trying to play games, but that's where the biggest payoffs are, is out there. It's there for everybody to grab, if 1 and 1 is 2. So here you go."

I uh...

...what?

Jerry, you're gonna need to focus bud. Football is nearly here. You can't be getting metaphysical in September. That's what, I don't know, February 22nd is for.

Although if Jerry wants to keep going on and musing about his out-of-the-box brilliance and vision, he can feel free. Keep trading Amari Cooper out of the division (and conference) at 28 years old. 1 and 1 is 3. Sure.

I think Eagles fans should be very excited about who's in charge of their team, and Cowboys fans should probably be a little concerned about who's in charge of theirs.

The Birds and the Boys meet on October 16. Can't wait.