COVID Cases Force Cancellation of San Diego State Basketball Game

Due to COVID-related issues within the San Diego Christian College men's basketball program, the Tuesday game between the San Diego State Aztecs and Hawks has been canceled, SDSU announced Thursday.

There is no plan to reschedule the game.



San Diego State is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1 when it plays its Mountain West Conference opener in Las Vegas against UNLV. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.

SDSU's conference home opener scheduled for Jan. 5 against Fresno State is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.