NBA

Couple Gets Married at Halftime of Mavericks-Timberwolves Game

It's the first ever marriage during an NBA game, per the Mavericks

By Sanjesh Singh

NBA
Getty

Love is in the air -- specifically, in Dallas.

During halftime of the Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves game at the American Airlines Center on Monday, a couple exchanged vows and married on the Dallas center logo.

"Reid and Ellyn will now exchange rings as a symbol of love and commitment to each other," the marriage officiant said. "It is the seal of the vows you have just taken to love each other without end."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

They then repeated vows said by the marriage officiant before making it official.

"By the power vested in me and with 20,000...as witnesses, it's my delight to declare you husband and wife," the marriage officiant said.

Engagements and proposals have been common throughout sporting events, but the Mavericks said it is the first ever wedding to take place during an NBA game.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB

Padres 2023 Spring Training Primer: 5 Storylines to Watch After Pitchers and Catchers Report

SDSU

Aztecs Win 20th Game, Pad NCAA Tournament Resume in Blowout of UNLV

The Mavericks had reached out to Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt, the newlyweds, on the idea last year, according to Matt Howerton of WFFA Dallas. Reid had proposed at a game in 2021.

Now that's one way to remember Valentine's Day.

This article tagged under:

NBADallas MavericksMinnesota Timberwolves
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us