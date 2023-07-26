Countdown to 2024 Summer Olympics: A look back at NBC 7's connections to the games

You know him as the NBC 7 Morning News anchor, but when it comes to all things Olympics, Steven Luke is an explorer and master storyteller. The discoveries he's made and the stories he's reported covering seven different Olympic games for NBC 7 have helped his audiences better understand the peoples, cultures and landscapes of the games.

As he prepares to travel to Paris in 2024, Luke sits down with NBC 7's Monica Dean for a trip down Olympic memory lane. Also: Luke shares highlights of his travel adventures and several reports featuring people who have left a lasting imprint on viewers' hearts and minds.

Walk down San Diego's Olympic memory lane

Luke takes us behind the scenes to show what it’s like to live in the Olympic Village as a journalist. From pandemic-era restrictions in Beijing to concerns about privacy in Sochi, Russia, Luke shows us the living conditions spanning several Olympics.

Olympic Park surprises

Sometimes you don’t have to look far to find a few surprises tucked away within the boundaries of the Olympic facilities. Countries often go to great lengths to preserve their image when they are center stage in the world spotlight. From a secret graveyard in Sochi to a favela in Brazil, Luke gives us an insiders look.

Local stars at the games

The athletes and their incredible stories of triumph or defeat are what make the Olympics great, but sometimes it’s not all about getting the gold. Luke introduces us to a runner who was first and last — all in the same race — and a San Diego woman who paved the way for women wrestlers.

The many cultures of the games

The culture of the Olympic host countries is also on display. Over the years, Luke has toured a fish market in Pyeongchang, South Korea, sampled Korea's national alcohol and dressed to participate in a ritual tea ceremony in Tokyo. They are stories that bring the local flavors of these faraway places a little closer to home.

