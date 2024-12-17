Another high-profile boxing match could be happening soon.

Just a month after the record-breaking fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, there is now buzz about a potential exhibition between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, said Tuesday in a post on X that he is in preliminary agreements to fight Logan Paul in India.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

The older Paul brother has fought in four boxing exhibitions, including a draw with Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2021. He has since become known for his time with WWE, where he is a former United States Champion.

McGregor, meanwhile, has only boxed professionally once -- losing to Mayweather in a 10th-round TKO defeat in 2017. The Irish fighter is most known for his MMA career, where is a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, but he has not fought since 2021.

McGregor was found liable by a civil jury in Dublin last month in a case where he was accused of sexual assault. He was ordered to pay the complaint, though he has said he will appeal the decision. McGregor is not currently facing any criminal charges related to the case.

A potential McGregor vs. Paul fight is still unconfirmed at this time, and Paul's camp has yet to comment.