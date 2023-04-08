U.S. women's national soccer team forward Mallory Swanson suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in Saturday's friendly against Ireland.

The 24-year-old forward was carted off the field and taken to the hospital 40 minutes into the game after receiving medical attention on the field.

While there's no good time to injure yourself, this horrific collision happened just months before the upcoming World Cup.

The USWNT did go on to win the game 2-0, but fans around the world are more concerned about Swanson and what the injury means for the talented star.

Here is what the internet is saying and how concerned her fans are about her fate at the World Cup in July.

Feel so horrible for Mallory Swanson. There's never a "good time" for a serious knee injury, but this timing is the absolute cruelest, for both her and the #USWNT.



She was developing into a world class player, and was ready to showcase that at the World Cup.



Just so unfair. — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) April 8, 2023

Ugh. Mallory Swanson — easily the #USWNT’s best player this year to date — looks to have seriously injured her knee three months before the World Cup. — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) April 8, 2023

Mallory Swanson has been inevitable, a force, she’s been HER. Hoping and praying she’s okay and healthy, especially for the World Cup. — Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) April 8, 2023

Mallory Swanson being carted off the pitch is an awful sight. Hope she’s okay. #USWNT — Jæk (@JaakeNBaake) April 8, 2023

Thoughts to Mallory Swanson for a good & quick recovery 🙏 — Zoe Burt (@z_burt1234) April 8, 2023

🙏🏻 for Mallory Swanson. ⚽️ 🇺🇸 — Stefanie Mills (@stefanieumills) April 8, 2023

Really tough to see Mallory Swanson is such distress again, and it looks way worse than that concerning head injury she had early #USWNT pic.twitter.com/iUdN19QaX0 — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) April 8, 2023

Feel so much for Mallory Swanson. Set to star at a World Cup in 3 months and playing the best soccer of her career.



Huge loss for her and the USWNT. — AJ Pruitt (@adlerpruitt) April 8, 2023

Gutted for Mallory Swanson, fingers crossed for good news and back on the field soon. — David Robertson (@CoachDR7) April 8, 2023

Was hoping desperately this wasn’t a knee injury …



Praying for Mallory Swanson 🙏🏼 #uswnt — Noela Franco (@noelafranco10) April 8, 2023

Mallory Swanson!!!! 😞🙏🏽💔 — Jessica McDonald (@J_Mac1422) April 8, 2023

Tell me Mallory Swanson is okay 🫢#USWNT — Dracula (@Ref_Dracula) April 8, 2023

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20.