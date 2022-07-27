Which schools are favored to win the 2023 College Football Playoff?

Which schools are favored to win 2022-23 College Football Playoff? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As July winds down, that can only mean one thing: the new college football season is coming.

The 2022-23 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27 for “Week Zero,” so the electric stadium atmospheres and high-scoring affairs are not too far off.

And while the beginning of the new campaign is always exciting, so is trying to determine the four teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff for a chance to win the national championship.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati made the postseason tournament in 2021, with the Bulldogs topping the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national title game.

Who will the four schools be in 2022-23? Here are the favorites to make the cut, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

As expected, Nick Saban’s Alabama tops the odds to win the national championship in January 2023. Including the Crimson Tide, these 23 schools have the best odds of winning the title:

Alabama: +180

Ohio State: +335

Georgia: +350

Clemson: +1100

USC: +2200

Texas A&M: +2500

Michigan: +4500

Notre Dame: +4500

Oklahoma: +5000

Texas: +5000

Utah: +5000

LSU: +7000

Baylor: +8000

Miami (Fla.): +8000

Oregon: +8000

Oklahoma State: +9000

Wisconsin: +9000

Florida: +10000

Michigan State: +10000

Nebraska: +10000

Ole Miss: +10000

Penn State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

