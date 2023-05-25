NCAA

College Baseball Player Killed After Dugout Collapses on Him in Pennsylvania

Angel Mercado, 19, was helping take down a makeshift dugout with his summer recreation baseball team when it collapsed

By David K. Li | NBC News

Getty Images

A newly built baseball dugout collapsed and fatally injured a Pennsylvania college player who had been helping disassemble the unsanctioned structure, officials said Thursday.

Angel Mercado, a 19-year-old middle infielder, had just completed his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College when the tragedy unfolded on Monday afternoon.

Mercado was playing in a summer recreation league, the East Shore Twilight Baseball League, and his team had rented the 7th & Radnor Sports Park in Harrisburg for games and practice, Harrisburg city spokesman Matt Maisel said.

Mercado's recreation league coach had built this makeshift dugout on Sunday and the city told him he wasn't allowed to erect such a structure on public grounds, according to Maisel.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

NCAAPennsylvania
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us