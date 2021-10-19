MLB Playoffs 2021

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts Lead Dodgers Late Rally

Atlanta Braves led 5-2 after seven-and-a-half frames Tuesday night but left Dodger Stadium with a Game 3 loss

By Steve Coulter

Mookie Betts

Facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning behind a three-run homer from Cody Bellinger and a game-winning double by Mookie Bets to edge the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Game 3.

The Dodgers batted around in a four-run eighth inning that saw Chris Taylor score off Betts’ double, which led to Los Angeles’ first win in the series.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Atlanta carries a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the series Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are expected to start Julio Urias in that contest. The Braves have yet to name their starter.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Sports Arena Redevelopment Oct 18

Competing Groups Rekindle Battle to Renovate San Diego's Sports Arena and Midway District

Midway District Oct 18

Meet ‘Discover Midway,' a Vision for Revitalizing the Sports Arena and Midway District

Game 4 of the NLCS is set to start at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS.

This article tagged under:

MLB Playoffs 2021Los Angeles DodgersMookie Betts2021 MLB PostseasonNLCS
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us