NCAA

Coastal Carolina coach ejected from CWS game for ‘prolonged arguing'

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued,” the NCAA said in a statement. “After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game.”

The NCAA said “prolonged arguing” results in a two-game suspension, so Schnall would miss a possible Game 3 on Monday and next season's opening game.

Schilling was thrown out for the comments he made while arguing. If an assistant is ejected, he automatically also is suspended for one game. Schilling also gets an additional two-game suspension under the “prolonged arguing” rule, the NCAA said. That means he could miss the first two or three games in 2026.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 29 mins ago

OMG!! Jose Iglesias comes off bench, leads Padres to walkoff win

San Diego Padres 21 hours ago

Tatis Jr. ends home run drought in Padres win over Royals

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NCAABaseball
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us