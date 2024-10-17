Clippers star, former Aztec Kawhi Leonard to miss start of NBA regular season

The Los Angeles Clippers play their final preseason game on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings. All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will not be in the lineup.

In fact, the team isn't sure when he'll be back on the floor.

Leonard, a former San Diego State All-American who had his number 15 retired by the Aztecs, is dealing with a right knee injury that's kept him off the court since last April's playoff series loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard was initially named to the United States Olympic team but was unable to participate in the gold medal run in Paris due to injury.

Leonard had surgery on the knee during the off-season and in early October, he seemed to insinuate he thought his return to game action was not all that far off.

"I feel good," said Leonard in a halftime interview during L.A.'s exhibition game against the Golden State Warriors on October 6. "Just been taking my time, getting stronger and getting ready. We're just taking it slow, day by day and just trying to get me back on the floor."

The Clippers play their first regular season game, which will be their first at the brand new Intuit Dome, on October 23 against the Phoenix Suns. The Clips were hoping to have their most accomplished and recognizable superstar in the lineup for the historic occasion.

The 33-year-old Leonard is coming off a year where he played in 68 games, the 3rd-highest total of his 13-year career. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL and was limited to two playoff games in 2023 with a torn meniscus.