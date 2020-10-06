Clevinger Makes NLDS Roster, Lamet Still Unavailable Against Dodgers

Mike Clevinger, yes.

Dinelson Lamet, no.

At the end of the day those are the names Padres fans were most curious about when the team released its 28-man NLDS roster. After both were unavailable against the Cardinals, Clevinger will have a chance to make his San Diego postseason debut against the Dodgers.

The Padres announced that Clevinger will start game one.

Clevinger returns from an elbow impingement, which forced him to exit after one inning in his latest start on September 23rd. Meanwhile, Lamet came off the mound two days later because of biceps tightness.

There were other notable changes made from the group that advanced past the Cardinals in last week's Wild Card Series. El Cajon native Greg Garcia was left off this week's roster. The veteran infielder didn't make it onto the field against St. Louis. Fellow infielder Jorge Mateo and reliever Dan Altavilla are also absent from this week's list.

Aside from Clevinger, the other two additions are notable. Left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers joins the group, after spending the regular season at the club's alternate site. Weathers is the team's No. 6 prospect and has never pitched in a big league game. The Padres picked him seventh in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Former San Diego State outfielder Greg Allen rounds out the list. He came over from the Indians in the Clevinger deal, and has only made one appearance in a Padres uniform since.

In just 26 at bats this season, Allen is hitting .154 with one home run and four RBI. He does provide a good defensive option in the outfield, as well as speed as a baserunner.

Game one of the Padres NLDS series against the Dodgers starts tonight at 6:38 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.