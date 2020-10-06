Clevinger Exits Early, Dodgers Erupt in 6th to Beat Padres in Game 1

It seemed like a matter of time.

After surviving in three games against the Cardinals and keeping the Dodgers' potent lineup in check through four innings, the Padres' revolving door of pitchers ran into trouble in their 5-1 loss in game one of the NLDS.

A four-run sixth inning put Los Angeles ahead for good on Tuesday night.

Garrett Richards -- the team's sixth pitcher of the game -- left with one out in the frame after allowing a walk followed by a Mookie Betts double. Matt Strahm entered the game, and matters got out of hand. After a sacrifice fly put them up 2-1, Justin Turner drove in Betts with a single to right. With the bases loaded three batters later, Bellinger hit a slow roller to Jake Cronenworth who, with no play to make, watched Turner touch home.

After Craig Stammen replaced Strahm, the veteran righty threw a wild pitch that gifted the Dodgers their final run of the frame, and a 5-1 lead.

The Dodgers held the Padres to three hits.

Austin Nola broke the seal in the fourth inning with a RBI single to left center, scoring Wil Myers. Los Angeles tied it up with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with Turner scoring on a throwing error by Jake Cronenworth.

Once again the Padres didn't get a whole lot out of their starting pitcher. Mike Clevinger returned from an elbow impingement for his first start since the right-hander exited after one inning Sept. 23 against the Angels. After two pitches in the second inning, Clevinger left the game.

After seeing the star pitcher's velocity drop, Jayce Tingler took out Clevinger and turned to his bullpen early as he did in all three games last week against the Cardinals. Tingler said during an interview on the FS1 broadcast that Clevinger's elbow tightened up during the Padres' long turn at the plate to start the second inning.

Pierce Johnson got four outs after Clevinger's evening ended. He was followed by 20-year-old Ryan Weathers, who became the second pitcher in MLB history to make his debut in the playoffs. The lefty is the club's No. 6 prospect and has impressed throughout the summer at the Padres' alternate site. Weathers, who was San Diego's first-round pick in 2018, was a notable addition to the club's 28-man NLDS roster.

Weathers got four outs, including a strikeout of Cody Bellinger, before his debut ended with two outs in the fourth.

