Christian McCaffrey's 68-Yard Run Vs. Seahawks Joins 49ers Playoff Lore

McCaffrey's stellar start in the Bay Area continued on Saturday

By Tristi Rodriguez

Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers' playoff rushing list within the first eight minutes of Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month exploded for a 68-yard gain in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium, and it was the longest run in San Francisco’s playoff history since 1989.

McCaffrey was expected to gain just 7 yards on the run, per Next Gen Stats, but added 61 more to put the 49ers into Seahawks territory.

Four plays later, the Seahawks showed they hadn't learned their lesson with the running back.

San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy escaped pressure and threw to a wide-open McCaffrey, who walked it into the end zone for a touchdown and an early 10-0 lead.

McCaffery started the drive and also ended it. Epic.

The 49ers will need a lot more McCaffrey magic if they want to walk away with a win and a ticket to the divisional round next week.

