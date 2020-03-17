Chargers Sign Right Tackle Bryan Bulaga To A 3-Year Deal

There has been a lot of talk about the Chargers making a big splash in free agency and on Tuesday they did just that, but it wasn’t signing quarterback Tom Brady. They instead signed right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a three-year contract worth $30 million.

Bulaga has been a Green Bay Packer since 2010. He has been a consistent player on the Packers, who can pass and run block. He was also a leader and played all 16 games last season.

The offensive line has been a weakness for the Chargers for almost a decade. They signed former Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who reunites with Bulaga, about a month ago and that meant changes were coming.

The team decided to trade left tackle Russell Okung, who had questions about the team’s direction, to the Carolina Panthers for five-time pro bowl right guard Trai Turner. The team signs Bulaga, which makes that right side of the line a lot better than it has been in some time. They are also waiting to hear if center Mike Pouncey will be cleared after his neck surgery.

It is evident that Campen is not done making changes to the offensive line. He will most likely begin fixing the left side of the line with the team still needing to fill the void of Okung’s departure. Campen has a couple of choices when it comes to left tackle.

The team could trade for Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, who will also be looking for a big-time extension. They could go the older veteran route with two 38-year old’s Jason Peters and Andrew Whitworth. They also could wait until the draft with many young top offensive linemen most likely still being on the board when they select sixth.

The Chargers made a big move to help with the offensive line. Now they wait to hear if Tom Brady will decide to join them or if he will go with another team.